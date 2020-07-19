Luna Coin Market Cap Tops $5,937.09 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $5,937.09 and approximately $246.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Luna Coin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01885840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00087400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00186591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.