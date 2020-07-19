Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

Marten Transport shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, July 16th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 13th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

MRTN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marten Transport from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Randolph L. Marten sold 13,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $333,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 12,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $284,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,879 shares of company stock worth $2,811,315. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

