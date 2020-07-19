Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings. Matinas Biopharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matinas Biopharma.

Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of MTNB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. 1,342,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,154. Matinas Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

About Matinas Biopharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

