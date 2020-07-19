Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.50. Maxim Integrated Products also posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,146. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

