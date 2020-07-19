Metal (MTL) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Metal token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $22.12 million and $5.51 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.31 or 0.04958931 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031911 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.