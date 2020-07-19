MetaMorph (METM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $42,729.64 and approximately $30,239.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.06 or 0.04956601 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019979 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031894 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,082,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.