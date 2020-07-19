Metronome (MET) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $124,580.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00005204 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01887932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,175,207 coins and its circulating supply is 10,698,533 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $33.94, $13.77, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

