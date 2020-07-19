MINDOL (MIN) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. MINDOL has a total market cap of $169.21 million and $61,077.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MINDOL has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00010858 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00757454 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00162937 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003495 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000785 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

