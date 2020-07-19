Mixin Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Mixin has a total market cap of $91.05 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for about $176.09 or 0.01923371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.