Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. 5,665,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,612. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $233,120,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

