Monkey Project Price Reaches $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $158,772.55 and $670.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,780,280 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.