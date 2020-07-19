Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,235,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.