MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of MTUAY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.78. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $159.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.34.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

