MVL Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including UEX, IDEX, Cryptology and CoinBene. MVL has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $138,816.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045785 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.06 or 0.04956601 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019979 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031894 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,354,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDCM, Cryptology, CoinBene, Cashierest and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.