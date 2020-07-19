National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 2,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 109,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

NKSH stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). National Bankshares had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

