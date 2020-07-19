Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $7.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several brokerages have commented on NLS. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Nautilus from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Nautilus stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.42.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $245,586.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,150.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 866,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 275,665 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 95,677 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nautilus by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nautilus by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 139,529 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

