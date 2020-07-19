Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.64). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,124,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,564,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 102,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $32.68.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.