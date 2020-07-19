Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.84 Million

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report sales of $22.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the lowest is $21.53 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $23.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $147.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $153.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $143.65 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $262.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

In related news, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,124,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTR traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.37. 875,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,970. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $32.68.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

