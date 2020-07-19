Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.63 ($62.50).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NEM traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €62.45 ($70.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €32.46 ($36.47) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($83.54). The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is €63.69 and its 200 day moving average is €59.37.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

