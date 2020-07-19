NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Tops $825,490.42 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 47% lower against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $825,490.42 and $1,678.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,150.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.02450666 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00640733 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.