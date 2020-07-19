Nimiq Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.35 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $68.20 million and $7.35 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 166.3% higher against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,151.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.02571313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.32 or 0.02451165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00463397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00742744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00065751 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00643047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014627 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,065,844,157 coins and its circulating supply is 6,239,844,157 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

