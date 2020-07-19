Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 78.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,821,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,046,000 after buying an additional 2,567,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,388,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,898,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,043,000 after buying an additional 1,856,180 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 80.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,595,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 709,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after buying an additional 616,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 551,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,729. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.