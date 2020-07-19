Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $61.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.17. 843,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

