Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Reaches $403,625.95

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $403,625.95 and $87.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00757302 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.39 or 0.01784893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00168774 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009641 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00163137 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,128.46 or 0.99721531 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

