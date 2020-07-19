Orbs (ORBS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $908,093.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Orbs token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. Orbs has a total market cap of $40.07 million and approximately $908,093.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01886711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00187154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001103 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,184,407,995 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.