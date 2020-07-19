Orchid (OXT) Price Up 8.9% This Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Orchid has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.02 or 0.04959224 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031878 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

