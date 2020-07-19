Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.18). Penske Automotive Group also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.52-0.57 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

NYSE:PAG opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

