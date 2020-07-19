Peony Price Reaches $0.0339 on Major Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Peony has a market capitalization of $128,473.46 and approximately $9,044.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last week, Peony has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,912,384 coins and its circulating supply is 3,792,556 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.