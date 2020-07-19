Perlin (PERL) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.02 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Perlin has a market cap of $9.18 million and $4.02 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. During the last week, Perlin has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.01887685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00086691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00186009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,597,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

