PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on PFSweb from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In related news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $40,296.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,064.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 10.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.29. 68,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a PE ratio of -104.83 and a beta of 1.62. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PFSweb will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

