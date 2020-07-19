Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $254.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $529,479.45 and approximately $254.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00757237 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.10 or 0.01782234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00168646 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009598 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00162239 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,214.80 or 1.00691951 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,282,412 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

