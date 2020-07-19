Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PHD opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,142 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $710,032.68. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,475,302 shares of company stock worth $23,077,030 over the last three months.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

