Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.8% per year over the last three years.

MHI stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.78.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust news, Treasurer Mark Edward Bradley sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $67,105.80.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

