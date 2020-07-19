PIXEL (PXL) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $445,831.06 and $564,900.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,161.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.02451703 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00621176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000666 BTC.

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

