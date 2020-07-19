PlayChip (PLA) Hits One Day Volume of $120.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. PlayChip has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $120.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayChip has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.04958010 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031875 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

