Polis 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,021.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Polis has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00007644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. Polis has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $3,021.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.