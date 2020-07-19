Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE:PD traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.88. 207,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,749. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.32 million and a PE ratio of -10.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$379.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$370.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.