Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Receives GBX 169.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 166 ($2.04).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “restricted” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.91) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 179 ($2.20) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective (up from GBX 168 ($2.07)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £562.65 ($692.41). Also, insider Steven Owen purchased 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £12,787.20 ($15,736.16). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,234.

Shares of PHP stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 148.80 ($1.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,269,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,202. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -22.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.98. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 167.60 ($2.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

