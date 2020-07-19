Proton Market Capitalization Tops $10.92 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $10.92 million and $828,732.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.04958010 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031875 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

