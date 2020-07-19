PWR Coin (PWR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $68,190.67 and approximately $24.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00757547 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.01784448 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00168653 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009593 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00161788 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,121.72 or 0.99705730 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

