QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $54.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $58.00 million. QCR reported sales of $55.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $224.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $234.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $216.83 million, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $227.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

QCRH stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 66,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

