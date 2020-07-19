Quant (QNT) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Quant has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for $7.18 or 0.00078449 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market capitalization of $86.70 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00326612 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050171 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012103 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

