Qwertycoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $443,646.34 and $132,288.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin's total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin's official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

