Ravencoin Market Capitalization Hits $133.06 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $133.06 million and $7.37 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Graviex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.01886198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00087263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00186458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001989 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,623,920,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, IDCM, Nanex, QBTC, TradeOgre, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

