RChain Market Cap Achieves $24.32 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $369,214.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMart, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.01885743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00087062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000198 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMart, IDEX, AirSwap, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

