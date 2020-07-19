RealChain (RCT) Reaches Market Cap of $145,918.09

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. RealChain has a market cap of $145,918.09 and $11,144.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.05 or 0.04958010 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00019862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031875 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,754,181 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

