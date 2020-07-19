Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches Market Cap of $90.65 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $90.65 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.01887932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00186570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001092 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,849,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

