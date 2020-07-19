Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 83.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 85.33 ($1.05).

RTN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 122 ($1.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

RTN stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 56.70 ($0.70). The stock had a trading volume of 584,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 61.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

