Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

RVLV opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 57.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $139,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

