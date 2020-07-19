Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $93,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 540,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,391. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 57.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

